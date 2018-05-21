The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, All India

CBI books Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

Published : May 21, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

The probe agency has filed a case against Sengar on charges of criminal conspiracy for falsely implicating rape victim's father in a case.

The woman was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to his house seeking a job. (Photo: ANI)
 The woman was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to his house seeking a job. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday booked Unnao Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is in police custody on charges of rape.

The probe agency has filed a case against Sengar on charges of criminal conspiracy for falsely implicating rape victim's father in a case.

Recently, the CBI had arrested two sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by Sengar.

Sub Inspector Ashok Singh Bhadauriya, the Station Officer, and Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, both of Makhi Police Station in Unnao district, were arrested over allegations of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. At present both of them are under suspension.

Read: Unnao rape case: CBI arrests 2 Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspectors

The woman was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to his house seeking a job.

Read: UP woman tries to kill self outside Yogi’s house, says BJP MLA raped her

The victim's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 earlier this year and put in jail on April 5. He later died in a hospital, with the postmortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body.

Read: Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 severe injuries

Read: UP: Father of woman raped by BJP MLA dies in police custody

