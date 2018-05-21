Brazilian woman held for smuggling cocaine in 106 self-swallowed capsules

The woman was apprehended by the NCB sleuths on May 14, upon her arrival from Sao Paulo in Brazil, based on an intelligence input.

A total of 106 capsules, containing 930 grams of pure South American cocaine, were recovered from the woman. (Representational Image/AFP)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old Brazilian woman has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi for allegedly smuggling cocaine in 106 self-swallowed capsules, officials said on Sunday.

She was subsequently taken to the Safdarjung hospital, where an x-ray confirmed that there were cocaine-filled capsules in her body, the officials said.

A total of 106 capsules, containing 930 grams of pure South American cocaine, were recovered from the woman, they added.

She was placed under arrest on Saturday under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody by a court. "She got the consignment from the South American drug mafia and was supposed to deliver it to African drug traffickers active in the National Capital Region," a senior NCB official said.