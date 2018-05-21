Kejriwal, Akhilesh among others to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi are among top Cong leaders who are expected to attend oath-taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy.

H D Kumaraswamy had clarified that there is no rotational chief ministership arrangement with the Congress. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: After high-octane drama post-Karnataka Assembly election results declared on Tuesday, Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy is all set to swear-in as the Chief Minister of the state on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Delhi on Monday, will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, to discuss the modalities related to government formation in the southern state.

Kumaraswamy had clarified that there is no rotational chief ministership arrangement with the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are among the top Congress leaders who are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are also expected to attend the swearing-in.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is also amongst the invitees.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who had tied-up with Kumaraswamy's JD(S) will also be present for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

DMK working president M K Stalin too is expected to attend Kumaraswamy’s oath taking ceremony.

Kumaraswamy had earlier today called the reports on resentment with Congress 'fake' and said “Who told you? This is all bogus and fake news. This is not true.”