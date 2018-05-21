The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 21, 2018

India, All India

Aligarh college students upset with authorities to install CCTV in men’s toilet

ANI
Published : May 21, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 5:03 pm IST

The principal of the college Dr Hem Prakash, 'CCTVs have been installed to reduce cheating. Students used to hide chits in their clothes.'

While the students have called the move as the invasion of their privacy, the college administration, on the other hand, maintain that the cameras have been placed to keep a check on the incidents of using washrooms for cheating in the examinations. (Photo: ANI)
 While the students have called the move as the invasion of their privacy, the college administration, on the other hand, maintain that the cameras have been placed to keep a check on the incidents of using washrooms for cheating in the examinations. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Students of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh are upset with the college authorities' decision of installing Closed-Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in the men's toilet.

While the students have called the move as the invasion of their privacy, the college administration, on the other hand, maintain that the cameras have been placed to keep a check on the incidents of using washrooms for cheating in the examinations.

The principal of the college Dr Hem Prakash told ANI, "CCTVs have been installed to reduce cheating. Students used to hide chits in their clothes."

He also claimed that this does not invade privacy and that "there is no need to protest."

Tags: dharam samaj degree college, cctv cameras, cctv in men's toilet, cheating in exams
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

