30-yr-old Hyd woman's body, wrapped in bag, dumped outside railway station

Hyderabad: Body of a 30-year-old woman was found stuffed in a bag outside a railway station in Hyderabad. The body was wrapped tightly in a plastic gunny bag with the help of rope and Scotch tape and later dumped outside the Dabirpura railway station.

Late on Sunday night, a passerby informed the police about a suspicious-looking white package amid heaps of garbage. "Our team rushed to the spot and took the bag to Osmania General Hospital. When the bag was opened, we were shocked to find a woman's body inside," Venkanna Naik, Circle Inspector, Dabirpura police station, told news agency ANI.

A missing persons report filed by the woman's mother a couple of days ago helped the police identify her. "She was a resident of Koti. Her husband killed her, packed her dead body in a bag and dumped it outside the railway station. A case of murder has been registered and teams have been deployed to arrest the accused," Naik said.