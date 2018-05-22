The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

30-yr-old Hyd woman's body, wrapped in bag, dumped outside railway station

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : May 21, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 8:52 pm IST

The woman's body was wrapped in a plastic gunny bag with help of rope and Scotch tape and later dumped outside Dabirpura railway station.

The woman's body was found dumped amid heaps of garbage outside the Dabirpura railway station in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)
 The woman's body was found dumped amid heaps of garbage outside the Dabirpura railway station in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Body of a 30-year-old woman was found stuffed in a bag outside a railway station in Hyderabad. The body was wrapped tightly in a plastic gunny bag with the help of rope and Scotch tape and later dumped outside the Dabirpura railway station.

Late on Sunday night, a passerby informed the police about a suspicious-looking white package amid heaps of garbage. "Our team rushed to the spot and took the bag to Osmania General Hospital. When the bag was opened, we were shocked to find a woman's body inside," Venkanna Naik, Circle Inspector, Dabirpura police station, told news agency ANI.

A missing persons report filed by the woman's mother a couple of days ago helped the police identify her. "She was a resident of Koti. Her husband killed her, packed her dead body in a bag and dumped it outside the railway station. A case of murder has been registered and teams have been deployed to arrest the accused," Naik said.

Tags: hyderabad woman, woman's body found, woman's body stuffed in bag
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham