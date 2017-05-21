The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, All India

'Who funded AAP leaders' Russia trip', Mishra asks Kejriwal, hints at fresh expose

ANI
Published : May 21, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 12:05 pm IST

Mishra dropped another bombshell on friend-turned-foe Kejriwal claiming that the party received money through 'Hawala network'.

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday continued his assault on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and questioned the funding of the Russian trip by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.

Mishra who is adamant on exposing the alleged scams in the AAP cadre, took to the Twitter and hinted his day's agenda while pointing fingers at two leaders of Kejriwal bandwagon.

"So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? Did AK (Kejriwal) knew about it?," he tweeted.

Mishra, whose vociferous campaign against the Delhi Chief Minister continues in full steam, entered its third round on Friday as he levelled a new set of charges against Kejriwal.

Mishra dropped another bombshell on friend-turned-foe Kejriwal claiming that the party received money through 'Hawala network'.

Mishra showed a PowerPoint presentation in a press conference as 'evidence' to back his claim that the party received funds from shell companies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is keeping quiet despite me providing clinching evidence of his corrupt practices. I have also presented evidence on the Hawala case last Sunday. It been one week, but no one from the AAP has come up with any clarification. It is evident from this presentation how AAP forged letter heads to shell companies. Even the letter heads were fake," he said.

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income Tax Department that the donation amount received by AAP was from Mukesh Kumar.

"I will prove two things. Aam Aadmi Party gets fund from Hawala operators...They are avoiding my questions. The video which was tweeted by Kejriwal on Twitter on Thursday was fake. The Letterhead of companies, who gave donation to Aam Aadmi Party are forged. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to tell Income Tax Department that the donation was received from Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh Kumar's company is a bank defaulter. How can he donate Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party?" he added.

Tags: ashutosh, russia trips, aap leaders, kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

2

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

3

Android beats iOS in app performance

4

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

5

These are the best Android Apps for 2017: Google

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham