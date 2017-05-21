The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

Uttarakhand landslide: Char Dham pilgrim death toll rises to 13; 15,000 stranded

ANI
Published : May 21, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 1:54 pm IST

A landslide blocked part of the road leading up from Joshimath to Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday.

Officials said an estimated 15,000 people are stranded on both sides of the landslide spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Officials said an estimated 15,000 people are stranded on both sides of the landslide spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The death toll of Char Dham pilgrims killed in the massive landslide in Uttarakhand has increased to 13.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) cleared the debris by Saturday, said the number has reached to 13. So far, the figure has crossed a dozen of people in the journey beginning since April 28.

Most of the pilgrims died in Yamunotri yatra, whereas two in Badrinath and Kedarnath.

Officials said, the pilgrimage has been temporarily stopped and the people - including women and children have been asked to take shelter at the major halts on the route.

Piyoosh Rautela, executive director of the Uttarakhand Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre said the Border Road Organisation (BRO) is expected to clear the debris by Saturday. The yatra started earlier this month and will run till end-June.

Officials said an estimated 15,000 people are stranded on both sides of the landslide spot.

Earlier on Friday, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was shut near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to a massive landslide. It was re-opened for traffic on Sunday.

''Badrinath Highway near Hathi parbat which was shut due to landslide is now open,'' SP Chamoli Tripti Bhatt said.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra's Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Chandrakant Patil informed that hundreds of Char Dham pilgrims stranded in Uttarakhand have been rescued.

"The government has taken all necessary precautions. The state's department of disaster management immediately came into action. We contacted the tour operators and figured out that 102 pilgrims from Maharashtra were stranded who have been rescued now and have been accommodated in different hotels," he said.

"By noon all roads will be cleared, and by evening, all pilgrims will be made to board trains to their respective home stations. We have reached out to the railway authorities for the same so that none miss out their trains," Patil added.

A landslide blocked part of the road leading up from Joshimath to Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed Secretary Amit Negi to constantly monitor the situation.

Tags: death toll, char dham pilgrims, uttarakhand landslide, 13 killed
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

2

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

3

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

4

Android beats iOS in app performance

5

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham