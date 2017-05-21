The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 AM IST

India, All India

Karti’s troubles deepen as agencies find more proof

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 5:07 am IST

The CBI and the ED will soon issue summons to Karti Chidambaram for questioning.

Karti Chidambaram
 Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: In yet another crucial revelation in the ongoing investigations against Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, for allegedly receiving money from a media firm to manipulate a tax probe against it in a 2007 foreign investment case, investigators have discovered that the accused firm, INX Media (P) Limited, had allegedly “received” `305 crore as foreign direct investment though the amount approved was just Rs 4.62 crore. The CBI and the ED will soon issue summons to Karti for questioning.

Sources said, “Interrogation of Karti is imminent… Both central agencies will soon call him for questioning”. The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), in its meeting on May 18, 2007, had recommended INX Media’s proposal seeking foreign investment for approval of the ministry.

“It is further disclosed that in the press release dated May 30, 2007, issued by the FIPB indicating the details of the proposals approved in the FIPB meeting the quantum of FDI/NRI inflow against Ms INX Media was shown as Rs 4.62 crore...  Contrary to the approval of FIPB… INX Media (P) Ltd deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval (i) made a down stream investment to the extent of 26 per cent in the capital of INX News (P) Limited without the ‘specific’ approval of the FIPB which included indirect foreign investment by the same foreign investors and (ii) generated more than `305 crore FDI in INX Media (P) Ltd against the approved foreign inflow of `4.62 crore,” a source said.

INX Media was then owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai for the murder of Sheena Bora. It is also being alleged that after the income-tax department sought clarification from the FIPB unit about its approval for foreign investment, the FIPB unit said that the matter was being investigated. In turn, INX, based on the advise given to it by Karti’s consultancy firm, tried to justify its action.

CBI investigators have also found that INX News (P) Limited “deliberately” concealed that they had already received Rs 305 crore ad FDI when they resubmitted their application for foreign investment.

Sources said that “such a deceitful and fallacious proposal was favourably considered and approved by the officials of the finance ministry”. P. Chidambaram was the Union finance minister from May 2004 till November 2008.

“The concurrence to the proposed investment which had already been made without the approval of the finance ministry show the malafide and dishonest intention on the part of officials of the ministry for (a) not taking any punitive action against the proven violation by the company (b) granting permission to the company as if the firm was yet to receive the foreign investment”, sources said.

Both agencies have registered FIRs against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, the Mukerjeas (currently in jail on charges of murder their daughter Sheena Bora), INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan.

Tags: p. chidambaram, foreign investment promotion board, karti chidambaram

MOST POPULAR

1

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

2

Android beats iOS in app performance

3

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

4

These are the best Android Apps for 2017: Google

5

Delhi Police arrests gang of five 'wannabe' Justin Biebers

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham