The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:40 PM IST

India, All India

Hardik Patel shaves head, tries to kick up a dust ahead of Modi's visit

PTI
Published : May 21, 2017, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 9:31 pm IST

Hardik and 50 members of his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) got their heads shaved as a mark of protest.

Photo: Hardik Patel/Twitter
 Photo: Hardik Patel/Twitter

Ahmedabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat, Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and 50 of his supporters on Sunday got their heads tonsured, alleging ‘atrocities against their community by the BJP government, and launched a 'march for justice'.

Hardik and 50 members of his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) got their heads shaved as a mark of protest at Lathidad village this morning. Thereafter, they embarked on 'Nyay Yatra'  from Botad district, about 155 kms from here, to highlight their demands, including inclusion in the OBC category for reservation.

"Along with the 50 PAAS members, I decided to get our heads shaved to highlight the atrocities committed by this government on our community in the last two years. Now, we are embarking on the Nyay Yatra to seek justice," Hardik told reporters. The march, which commenced from Botad, would pass through around 50 villages and end in neighbouring Bhavnagar city.

A few days back, Hardik had announced restarting of the quota stir in Gujarat and said his main goal was to defeat the ruling BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The 23-year-old quota leader had accused the state government of dilly-dallying on the issue of reservation to Patel community and warned that the ruling party would face consequences in the assembly polls if it did come up with a definitive plan on the issue at the earliest.

Hardik's move came ahead of Modi's scheduled two-day visit to his home state from tomorrow. The PM is slated to attend the annual general meeting of African Development Bank and other programmes.

Tags: hardik patel, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Himachal women start campaign to destroy cannabis plantation

2

LA man sets eats record number of ghost chillies in 2 mins

3

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

4

Shocking video of fingernails pulled out from boy's gums

5

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham