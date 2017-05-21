The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh: Woman forced to deliver baby under tree after hospital turns her away

PTI
Published : May 21, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 10:32 am IST

The incident caused an outrage and the district administration suspended a nurse and shunted out head of gynaecology department.

A pregnant woman was forced to deliver a baby under a tree in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, after she was allegedly turned away by the district hospital. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A pregnant woman was forced to deliver a baby under a tree in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, after she was allegedly turned away by the district hospital. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Bilaspur: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver a baby under a tree in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after she was allegedly turned away by the district hospital.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, caused an outrage and the district administration subsequently suspended a nurse, Seema Singh, and shunted out the head of the gynaecology department, Dr Rama Ghosh, of the Bilaspur district hospital.

Officials said the woman, Muskan Khan, a widow and a resident of Sirigitti in Bilaspur city, first went to a primary health centre, accompanied by her neighbours. From the health centre, she was sent to the district hospital as she did not have a sonography report.

However, the hospital allegedly turned her away on the ground that there was no vacant bed.

While returning, she went into labour and delivered the baby under a tree, officials said.

The woman and the baby spent the entire night under the tree, they added.

Civil surgeon SS Vajpayee said the woman and the baby were brought to the district hospital in an ambulance the next day, adding that the condition of both was stable now.

Officials said the woman's husband, Shahid Mohammed, passed away two months ago.

Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner Niharika Barik took a serious view of the incident and formed a committee headed by the additional collector to probe the matter, they added.

Tags: pregnant woman, delivery, child birth
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Bilaspur

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

2

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

3

Android beats iOS in app performance

4

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

5

These are the best Android Apps for 2017: Google

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham