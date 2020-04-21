Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

India, All India

19 corona patients in Gujarat put on life support

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2020, 12:24 pm IST

Gujarat records 127 new corona cases, state tally rises to 2,066

Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad. PTI photo
 Municipal workers disinfect health workers after their visit to a containment zone in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 2,000-mark and rose to 2,066 after 127 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported from Surat and 50 from Ahmedabad.

Besides, Rajkot and Valsad reported two cases each while Aravalli, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi reported one case each, the official said.

Out of 1,858 active cases, 19 patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of 1,839 is stable, the official said.

So far, 131 patients from the state have been discharged after recovery.

Tags: coronavirus in gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Sanitation workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kit at Defence colony in New Delhi. PTI photo

115 families at President's Estate isolated as sanitation worker's kin tests positive

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Palghar mob lynching: Uddhav under pressure to punish policemen

People queue up at a mobile phone shopping complex to purchase and repair phones in Kochi. PTI photo

Kerala’s corona success story turns controversial over data deal

An Indonesian man, seen with his face mask covering his eyes, sleeps on a bench in Jakarta. PTI photo

Rushing to ease lockdown curbs could cause resurgence: WHO

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham