Mauni Baba Modi: Sena's stinging column slams PM for 'talking' abroad

Published : Apr 21, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
'Is it right for the PM to speak on an issue like rape on foreign land? Why speak about the insulting incidents abroad?' the Sena asked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constantly combative ally of the BJP, said one may have a deep dislike for the Congress or the Gandhi family, but speaking about domestic issues on foreign land does not suit anybody. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a new attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking about domestic issues abroad and said he is coming back "empty-handed" from the UK which has given shelter to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constantly combative ally of the BJP, said one may have a deep dislike for the Congress or the Gandhi family, but speaking about domestic issues on foreign land does not suit anybody.

The party said Modi should follow the advice of his predecessor Manmohan Singh and speak more often. "(Former PM) Manmohan Singh has advised Modi to speak more often and to speak on time. He has also said that Modi's advice to him when he was the prime minister is now applicable to him as well," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"The advice given by Manmohan Singh is only fair. Except bhakts, who are flying in the air, the whole country feels the same... However, what Manmohan Singh said was only a half truth. Modi may become a 'mauni baba' (mute spectator) in India, but he talks abroad," it added.

"Is it right for the prime minister to speak on an issue like rape on foreign land? Why speak about the insulting incidents abroad?" the Shiv Sena said.

"Why should a picture of prevalent corruption, rape incidents and an insecure country should be painted outside?" it said, adding that on a visit to Japan, Modi had spoken about black money and corruption in India.

"You may have enmity with the previous regime. You may also have a deep enmity with the Congress or the Gandhi family... Speaking about the incidents occurring in the country on foreign land does not befit anybody," the Sena said.

