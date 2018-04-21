The Asian Age | News



Gurgaon: Pregnant woman asked to wait for treatment, loses foetus in washroom

ANI
Published : Apr 21, 2018
Updated : Apr 21, 2018

Gurgaon (Haryana): A five-month pregnant woman lost her foetus in the washroom of a hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon city on Friday.

She alleged that she was made to wait for treatment because she didn't have an appointment.

"Govinda's wife Sunita felt a sudden pain in her stomach and we rushed here to this medical care. We were asked to wait because we didn't have an appointment. Even after waiting for more than one-and-half hour we could not meet the doctor," the victim's relative told ANI.

"We had even informed the doctor several times about the lady in pain but it all went in vain. After a long wait when the woman went to the washroom, she did not notice that she lost her foetus there," the relative added.

Hospital authorities accepted their mistake and admitted the victim to the hospital.

Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

