Saturday, Apr 21, 2018

India, All India

Government seeks inputs to check radicalisation

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN AND RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Apr 21, 2018
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 6:26 am IST

States like Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will also be a part of the plan-making.

Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a bid to put in place a foolproof strategy to check radicalisation among youth, particularly by terror outfits like ISIS, Home ministry has sought inputs from different ministries and some states to prepare a detailed blueprint for the same which then be placed before the Cabinet also for further discussion. The recently created Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) in the Home ministry has in a written communication to different ministries including information & broadcasting, law, HRD and minority affairs sought inputs for preparing a comprehensive plans to counter radicalisation.

Similarly, views have also been sought from some states, where cases of radicalisation have come to light, like Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

Sources said most of the ministries and states who have been roped in this exercise were stake holders in dealing with menace of radicalisation as they are either directly or indirectly connected with the issue whether it was monitoring all forms of media, dealing with educational institutions or States facing terror and thus could help provide a better perspective into the issue. One of the main factors for initiating this exercise is that it would help put in place a blueprint, which in turn would act as a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), for various agencies at the Centre and States who will have to put in place these mechanism at different levels to counter the spread of radicalisation.

So far both the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency have the technical expertise and specialists in monitoring the social media to track spread of radicalisation which intone was leading to indoctrination of the youth. But sources said there was a view within the government mere criminal investigation into such incidents was not adequate and there was need to adopt a multi-pronged comprehensive strategy. While security and intelligence agencies are doing their work in dealing with the threat of indoctrination among the youth. But we need to work on different levels and involve different agencies in dealing with the issue. For instance the I&B ministry can help prepare a plan how to launch a counter offensive to deal with radicalisation on different platforms like social media, print and electronic media. Similarly, HRD Ministry can provide inputs on whether some initiative can be launched in schools and colleges to insulate young minds from radicalisation. The minority affairs department too can provide details on how the problem can be deal with among the minority communities,''a senior government functionary said. Sources claimed  from various ministries and state governments once a detailed blueprint is finalised it will be placed before the Cabinet for a wider discussion.

Tags: isis, ctcr, home ministry

