The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Mujeeb strikes, Narine back to pavilion
 
India, All India

Abu Salem's parole plea for marriage rejected, wanted to tie the knot in May

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 21, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

Salem is currently lodged in Taloja jail for his role in the serial blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people.

Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday rejected 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole application which he applied for his marriage.

Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar.

Salem is currently lodged Taloja jail for his role in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai that had killed 257 and injured 713 people.

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court had last year sentenced convicts Karimullah Khan and Abu Salem to life imprisonment in the case.

On June 16, 2017, the court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem.

The court had earlier held that prosecution proved Salem was one of the main conspirators and he delivered three AK-56 rifles and ammunition and hand grenades to actor Sanjay Dutt (convicted in earlier phase of trial under the Arms Act).

Salem, who was close to (Dawood's brother) Anees Ibrahim and Dossa, took upon of himself to bring a part of arms and ammunition from Dighi to Mumbai, the court earlier said.

Co-mastermind Mustafa Dossa died of cardiac arrest at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, shortly after being convicted on June 28.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: 1993 mumbai blasts, abu salem, parole, marriage, crime, terrorism, tada
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out what is the secret to happiness

2

Viral: Have you seen this picture of Anushka Sharma turning into an old woman?

3

Study finds high-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

4

Study says women who watch porn are happier

5

The stronger you are, the healthier your brain is

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham