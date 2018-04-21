The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018

India, All India

11-yr-old denied treatment, dies after failing to bribe govt doctor with Rs 5,000

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2018, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Yadav alleged since he did not have the money, he was asked to take the patient to some other hospital.

'The doctor in-charge of OPD demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000,' Pushpraj Singh Yadav of Panchnehi village claimed. (Representational Image)
 'The doctor in-charge of OPD demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000,' Pushpraj Singh Yadav of Panchnehi village claimed. (Representational Image)

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy died allegedly when he was denied treatment at the government hospital after his family failed to give the "Rs 5,000 bribe" demanded by a doctor.

Pushpraj Singh Yadav of Panchnehi village had taken his nephew Vinod to the Government Medical College for treatment of fever on Friday.

"The doctor in-charge of OPD demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000," he claimed.

Yadav alleged since he did not have the money, he was asked to take the patient to some other hospital and he carried his nephew in the lap to the district hospital.

He said that as he was waiting to get a slip made at the district hospital, Vinod died.

The uncle then took the body to District Magistrate Divya Prakash Giri and complained about the behaviour of the doctors. The body was then sent home in an ambulance.

The DM, when contacted, said the family had brought the body to him on Friday and an inquiry has been ordered to probe the allegations against the doctor.

The two-member team, comprising City Magistrate Ramesh Tewari and Deputy CMO MP Pal, has been asked to probe the matter and submit their report at the earliest on the basis of which further action will be taken, the DM said.

The principal of the medical college, Dr Brijendra Nath, has said that since the condition of the boy was very bad, the doctors had advised taking him to other hospital for treatment and that the allegations of bribe were false.

Tags: 11-yr-old boy dies, doctor denies treatment, doctor asks for bribe, government medical college
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Banda

