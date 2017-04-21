The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

India, All India

SC says can't pass order to bring Kohinoor from UK

ANI
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 2:58 pm IST

The people of India have been demanding the return of the 105-carat diamond, which the British Government rejected in 2013.

The Crown of the Queen's England currently holds the Kohinoor diamond. (Photo: File)
 The Crown of the Queen's England currently holds the Kohinoor diamond. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Accepting the Centre's submission that it is exploring ways to bring Kohinoor diamond back from the United Kingdom, the Supreme Court on Friday observed it can't pass an order with regard to a property outside the country.

The apex court said it can't restrain the UK from auctioning the property which is there.

After the subjugation of Punjab in 1849 by the British forces, the properties of the Sikh Empire were confiscated and the Kohinoor was also transferred to the treasury of the British East India Company in Lahore.

Later, the diamond was shipped to Britain and was handed to Queen Victoria in July 1850. It was cut to improve its brilliance and was mounted into Queen Victoria's crown. The diamond now sits in the tower of London along with the Crown Jewels.

The people of India have been demanding the return of the 105-carat diamond, which the British Government rejected in 2013.

Tags: east india company, kohinoor diamond, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aditya Chopra rejects Sara Ali Khan for Thugs of Hindostan?

2

Leaked Nokia 9 sketches visualised into reality on YouTube

3

Karan doesn't considers Kangana's 'nepotism' remark as criticism

4

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature embedded fingerprint scanner and more

5

The Smasung Galaxy S8+'s battery is tough to replace

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham