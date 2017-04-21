Kashmiris are Indians too, ensure their safety: Rajnath warns CMs

Locals allegedly beat up a group of Kashmiri students as they were upset over soldiers being targeted by stone pelters in Kashmir.

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Fridayasked all states to ensure safety of Kashmiris living in different parts of the country.

Condemning the alleged incidents of harassment of Kashmiris, the Home Minister said they are like any other Indian and an advisory is being sent by the Home Ministry to all states to ensure the safety and security of people from the Valley.

"I have come to know that there were a few incidents of misbehaviour towards Kashmiris in some places. I appeal to all Chief Ministers to ensure security of Kashmiris," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Singh's statement came in the wake of reports alleging that Kashmiri students in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were being threatened after the latest incidents of stonepelting and assualt on security personnel by Kashmiri youths in the Valley.