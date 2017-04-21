The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

India, All India

Kashmiris are Indians too, ensure their safety: Rajnath warns CMs

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 11:42 am IST

Locals allegedly beat up a group of Kashmiri students as they were upset over soldiers being targeted by stone pelters in Kashmir.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Fridayasked all states to ensure safety of Kashmiris living in different parts of the country.

Condemning the alleged incidents of harassment of Kashmiris, the Home Minister said they are like any other Indian and an advisory is being sent by the Home Ministry to all states to ensure the safety and security of people from the Valley.

"I have come to know that there were a few incidents of misbehaviour towards Kashmiris in some places. I appeal to all Chief Ministers to ensure security of Kashmiris," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Singh's statement came in the wake of reports alleging that Kashmiri students in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were being threatened after the latest incidents of stonepelting and assualt on security personnel by Kashmiri youths in the Valley.

Tags: rajnath singh, stone pelters, kashmir unrest, kashmiris
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The Smasung Galaxy S8+'s battery is tough to replace

2

Rajkummar Rao goes unrecognizable in Raabta trailer, plays a 324-year-old character

3

Samsung's Galaxy S8 goes on sale, aims to move on from recall crisis

4

Warm greetings from Jio for Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+

5

Jio trumps others in terms of 4G internet speeds

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham