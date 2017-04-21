The Asian Age | News

PDP furious over ally BJP minister's 'shoot stone pelters' remark

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 12:36 am IST

Row in J&K ruling coalition over BJP minister’s remark on protesters.

The PDP said it strongly condemns what it said were grossly insensitive remarks. (Representational Image)
 The PDP said it strongly condemns what it said were grossly insensitive remarks. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Partners in Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling coalition, the PDP and the BJP, differ on the issue of how to tackle stone-pelting by the Valley’s youth — in another controversy that threatens to mar their two-year-old alliance.

Hours after the state’s industries minister and BJP legislator Chander Prakash Ganga called for shooting down the “stone-pelters and traitors”, the PDP said it strongly condemns what it said were grossly insensitive remarks. Mr Ganga had, while responding to a question about the stone-pelters of the Valley, told reporters in Jammu, “They are the traitors. Whether they live in the country or come from Pakistan, they can only be treated by bullets. If bullets are not there, at least they should be punished, like by beating them with canes. Mark my words and see whether they will pelt stones again. What azaadi are they demanding?” He also suggested that the stone-pelters be hit with shoes.

The PDP’s vice-president, Mohammad Sartaj Madni, while reacting to the comments, said that such “disgusting” utterances are not only unjustifiable, but also perilous. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said, “It is unbecoming of a senior minister in the government to dish out such a sweeping, sickening and intimidating statement against Kashmiri youth.” He said that Mr Ganga’s statement is also in contravention to the stand of the state Cabinet on the issue, which in its meeting held in Jammu on April 18, expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the Valley and directed security agencies to exercise maximum restraint while handling law and order situations to prevent the loss of lives.

Mr Madni said that instead of reaching out to the “distressed and alienated” Kashmiri youth and addressing their concerns, the “hawkish rhetoric” of “such fringe elements” has the danger of further adding to the alienation of the people and impeding the government’s efforts of restoring peace and calm in the Valley. “Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had entered into an alliance with the BJP only with the objective of bridging the gulf between the people of different regions the state, and taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of inclusive development and prosperity,” he said, adding, “Unfortunately the unwarranted statements of such fringe elements are negating the basic philosophy of this alliance”.

The PDP leader, who is the maternal uncle of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said, “Instead of bringing the people together, such insidious statements are unfortunately only going to add to the void.”

He added that a responsible government functionary could not be seen pitching himself against his own people.

