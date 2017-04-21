Models visiting Taj Mahal asked to remove 'saffron' scarves

The ASI and the CISF later said that they only acted as per rules and the controversy was uncalled for.

Agra: An argument erupted after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials barred the contestants from several countries participating in a super model contest from visiting the 'Taj Mahal' wearing scarves bearing Hindu religious symbols and words like 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Right-wing organisations including Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) asserted that the religious sentiments of Hindus were hurt with the incident and have launched a protest in Agra.

On Thursday, Members of HJM had protested outside the office of the Archaeological Survey of India office at Mall Road.

At least 34 foreign models, who are in India to participate in the Supermodel International Contest being held in Delhi from April 12-22, had visited the Taj Mahal with some of them covering their heads with saffron scarves to protect themselves from the heat.

When they were about to enter the monument, they were asked by the CISF personnel to remove those scarves.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flayed the Taj Mahal incident wherein the foreign models were asked to remove saffron scarves bearing Jai Shri Ram but the Congress on the other lambasted the ruling saffron brigade and alleged that it was giving communal colour to anything and everything.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi condemned the incident and said every Indian, including the foreign tourists, is free to wear the dress of their choice in India.

"If some models wanted to wear saffron scarves with Jai Shri Ram written on it then I don't think anybody should have any problem. This type of behavior at Taj Mahal, which is monument of love, is deplorable," said Shazia.

Congress leader PC Chako, however, said the truth in the matter is yet to come out and pondered whether there was any dress code in place or not, or why exactly the models were asked to remove scarves bearing Jai Shri Ram.

He blamed the saffron brigade, led by the BJP, and said that those who raked up this issue and demonstrated against it want to make an issue out of no issue at all.

He added: "The BJP needs communal division in this country. They can only survive in India if the society is divided on the communal lines."