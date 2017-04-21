The Asian Age | News

Minor fire at Mulayam's residence reveals unpaid electricity bill of Rs 4 lakh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
The team upon arriving at his residence found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being busted by as many as eight times.

Former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: A minor fire at the electric meter installed at the residence of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Civil Lines residence in Etawah has put the veteran leader into an embarrassing position.

While the fire was put out within minutes, the electricity department staff that later came to restore the power supply  found that the power connection was just of 5 kW but they were consuming 40 kW. Officials later changed it to 40 kW.

Officials also discovered that Mr Mulayam power dues had accumulated to Rs 4 lakh. The leader has been given time till the end of the month to pay the bill.

