The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

MS Dhoni as Lord Vishnu: Supreme Court quashes complaint

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 12:53 am IST

He came to know about the picture only after it was published in the magazine.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
 Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: In a huge relief to former Test cricket captain M.S. Dhoni, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal proceedings which was initiated against him in a court in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for a cover photo published in Business Today in 2013 showing him as Lord Vishnu.

In Septmber last, a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had quahsed similar proceedings in a court in Bengaluru and the proceedings in Anantapur were stayed on a petition from Mr Dhoni seeking transfer of the case to a court in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Dipak Misran, A.M. Kanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder taking note of the earlier order quased the Anantapur court proceedings not only against Mr Dhoni but also against the editor of the magazine.

In a brief order, the bench said the complaint under Section 295A IPC (hurting the religious feelings) has not been made even remotely going by the ingredients of the complaint filed in Anantapur alleging that by portraying Dhoni as Lord Vishnu, the magazine as well as the former Test captain has hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

In his petition, Dhoni said that the entire complaint against him was false and baseless and it was filed merely to harass the petitioner. He contended that no court can take cognisance of a complaint filed under IPC Section 295A without the previous sanction of the state government concerned and in this case no such sanction was obtained and yet the magistrate proceeded to hear the complaint.

He said he was not guilty of an offence under Section 295A as he neither gave a pose nor was aware of such publication in the magazine. He came to know about the picture only after it was published in the magazine. Contending that there was no mens rea (criminal intention) he said he had not hurt the religious sentiments of any one.

He submitted that the said article/photograph is a work of art and in any case, he was not aware of the publication of his image in said fashion. Further, no remuneration was sought or given by the publishers in lieu of publication of said photograph/article. Dhoni said the complaint was frivolous and intended to harass him. He prayed for quashing the complaint and the proceedings.

Tags: m.s. dhoni, supreme court, lord vishnu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wedding Anniversary: Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak with daughter Aaradhya

2

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's list of '100 most influential people in world'

3

The highlights of Facebook's F8 Conference in a nutshell

4

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

5

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham