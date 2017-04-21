The Asian Age | News

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

ANI
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 6:46 pm IST

Majority of the frontline ships of Indian Navy, like the Kolkata, Ranvir and Teg classes of ships, are capable of firing this missile.

Brahmos is a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land that travels at speeds of up to Mach 3.0 or three times the speed of sound. (Photo: File)
 Brahmos is a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land that travels at speeds of up to Mach 3.0 or three times the speed of sound. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy successfully undertook the firing of BrahMos Land Attack Supersonic Cruise Missile from a ship on Friday.

This variant of Long Range BrahMos missile was fired from Indian Naval Ship Teg, a Guided Missile Frigate, on a target on land.

BrahMos missile has been jointly developed by India and Russia, and its anti-ship variant has already been inducted into Indian Navy.

Majority of the frontline ships of Indian Navy, like the Kolkata, Ranvir and Teg classes of ships, are capable of firing this missile.

Land attack variant of BrahMos missile provides Indian Naval ships the capability to precisely neutralise selected targets deep inland, far away from coast, from stand-off ranges at sea.

This successful maiden firing of BrahMos Land Attack Supersonic Cruise Missile significantly enhances the prowess of Indian Navy and has placed India into the club of select few nations.

