The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

India, All India

UGC grants full autonomy to 62 universities, colleges; JNU, BHU in list

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 8:35 am IST

The UGC move will enable the selected institutes to decide their admission procedure, fee structure and curriculum, among others.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the move as 'historic' and said these institutes can also get into academic collaboration with top five hundred universities of the world. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the move as 'historic' and said these institutes can also get into academic collaboration with top five hundred universities of the world. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday approved full autonomy for 62 higher educational institutions, including JNU, BHU, AMU, TERI and University of Hyderabad, which have maintained high standards of excellence.

The decision was taken at a UGC meeting on Tuesday where five central universities, 21 state universities, 26 private universities besides 10 other colleges were granted autonomy under the Autonomous Colleges Regulation.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed as "historic" the UGC move which will enable the selected institutes to decide their admission procedure, fee structure and curriculum, among others.

"Today is a historic day for higher education in India. These quality institutions will get complete autonomy by which they can start new courses, new departments, new programmes, off campuses, skill courses, research parks, appoint foreign faculty, take foreign students , offer variable incentive packages, introduce online distance learning," Javadekar told reporters in New Delhi.

He said these institutes can also get into academic collaboration with top five hundred universities of the world.

"And for all of this they will not have to come to the regulator again and again for seeking permission because they have maintained quality and achieved a benchmark of 3.26 and above NAAC (National Accreditation and Assessment Council) ranking," he added.

The central universities which have been granted autonomy include--Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Hyderabad and the English and Foreign Languages University, Telangana.

The state universities which have been granted the autonomous status are Jadavpur University, Andhra University, Algappa University, National University of Law, Utkal University, Kurukshetra University, Osmania University, Guru Nanak Dev University, University of Jammu, University of Mysore, Anna University, Punjab University and University of Madras, among others.

OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat and Pandit Deen Dayal Petroleum University, Gujarat are among the private institutions selected by the UGC for the autonomous status.

The 10 colleges which have been granted autonomy will have full freedom but not degree awarding powers, Javadekar said.

"The colleges will be free to conduct admissions, decide curriculum, conduct exams on their own and evaluate them and declare the results. However, the degrees which will be awarded will have the university name along with theirs," he added.

The UGC also decided to issue show-cause notice to three deemed to be universities for not meeting the required standards.

Tags: university grants commission, full autonomy to jnu, prakash javadekar, jawaharlal nehru university, banaras hindu university
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

2

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

3

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

4

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

5

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham