Two cops killed after 4 militants shot dead in J&K's Kupwara encounter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
According to Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the fighting broke out in Halmatpora Chak forest area at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The police officials said that a joint operation was launched against the militants after they opened fire at a joint party of Army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG). (Photo: AP | Representational)
Srinagar: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Halmatpora on Wednesday a day after four militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the same area on Tuesday, the Army and J&K police said.

“The encounter is underway. So far, four terrorists have been eliminated. Their identities are being ascertained,” he had said.

The police officials said that a joint operation was launched against the militants after they opened fire at a joint party of Army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG). 

"The security forces retaliated to the militant attack and with the arrival of reinforcements an operation to flush out the militants dead or alive was launched," said a police officer.

