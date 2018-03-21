The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 PM IST

India, All India

Raj Babbar not resigning as UP party president: Congress

ANI
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 6:33 pm IST

'I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of UP Cong President', says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Congress's performance has been dwindling since its candidates were polled low during the election time at Gorakhpur and Phulpur. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress's performance has been dwindling since its candidates were polled low during the election time at Gorakhpur and Phulpur. (Photo: ANI)

Mandya (Karnataka): The Congress party, on Wednesday, clearing the air said that Raj Babbar has not resigned from his position as the Uttar Pradesh Congress President.

"I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of Uttar Pradesh Congress President", says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Earlier on Wednesday, talking to ANI on the reports of his resignation, Babbar said, "New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. Whatever new positions will be given by party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019."

"Whatever I have to say, I will inform it to my party president. The same (Congress' defeat) has been happening and is happening," he added.

Congress's performance has been dwindling since its candidates were polled low during the election time at Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Tags: congress, raj babbar, pramod tiwari
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya

MOST POPULAR

1

New Hololens app to make 3D AR girlfriends

2

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

3

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

4

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

5

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham