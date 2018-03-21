Modi only PM to visit Facebook HQ; trying to prove Zuckerberg as villain now: Cong

The Congress earlier denied links with data analysis firm, accused in Facebook data privacy scandal.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday while denying links with the data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, said that Narendra Modi was the only Prime Minister to have visited Facebook's office in Silicon Valley.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the Prime Minister of trying to portray Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as a villain after coming back to India.

"In Facebook headquarters, he (PM Modi) said Mark Zuckerberg is the best innovator but is trying to prove him a villain after coming back to India," Surjewala said.

Also Read: Congress denies links to Cambridge Analytica, says BJP used services in 2010

The Congress denied links with data analysis firm, accused in Facebook data privacy scandal and said that BJP and JD(U) used its services in 2010.

"Indian National Congress (INC) or the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) has never used or never hired the services of a company called Cambridge Analytica. It is a fake agenda and white lie being dished out by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad," Surjewala had said.

The response of Congress comes hours after Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Congress for its alleged links with Cambridge Analytica.

Ravi Shankar had said the agency roped in by Congress to run their 2019 campaign and termed as their 'Brahmastra' in certain section of media, is accused of using bribes, sex workers to entrap politicians and stealing data from Facebook.

Prasad also referred to news reports hinting that Congress was using bots to artificially increase the social media following of Rahul Gandhi and using data manipulation and theft to win elections.

Terming BJP as factory of fake news, Surjewala reacted back saying, "BJP's factory of fake news has produced one more fake product today. It appears fake statements, fake press conferences and fake agendas have become everyday character of BJP and its 'Lawless' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad."

Surjewala added, "Cambridge Analytica's linked website shows that in 2010 its services were used by BJP-JD(U). Firm's Indian partner Ovlene Business Intelligence (OBI) is being run by BJP ally's MP's son. OBI company's services were used by Rajnath Singh in 2009."

Following Congress' reaction, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the government would investigate the matter and that the truth will be brought to the fore.

Also Read: Ravi Shankar Prasad warns Facebook of strong action if it sways poll process

He also asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to come forward and answer the questions which have been put forth to him.

Stating that the BJP has nothing to hide, Patra said in 2014 BJP campaign, 1,000 websites and 10,000 individuals had sought credit, adding that the named company had downed its website after allegation that it was carrying the name of BJP.

Meanwhile, Facebook is having a tough time after Cambridge Analytica was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission. It has allegedly used the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.