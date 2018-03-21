The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018

India, All India

J'khand: 11 cow vigilantes get life term for killing man over beef transportation

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 8:39 pm IST

The incident happened a day after Modi took to Twitter to castigate the violence over beef consumption and illegal cattle trade.

Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death in June last year over suspicion of transporting beef in his vehicle. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Alimuddin, also known as Asgar Ansari, was intercepted by a mob and beaten to death in June last year over suspicion of transporting beef in his vehicle. (Photo: Representational/File)

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A fast track court in Ramgarh on Wednesday sentenced 11 people, including a BJP leader, to life imprisonment for lynching a meat trader in June last year over the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Judge Om Prakash had found them guilty on March 16 under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 302 (murder). The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Wednesday.

A group of people had lynched 40-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat he was carrying was beef, the sale of which is banned in the state.

Additional Public Prosecutor S K Sukla said there were 12 accused and one of them was a minor.

The prosecution has moved the Juvenile Justice Board with a prayer that the minor be treated as an adult in the case, Sukla said.

The prosecution lawyer who had prayed for capital punishment describing the offence as the 'rarest of rare', later claimed that the punishment was the first in the country involving cow vigilantes.

Ansari's widow Mariyam Khatoon lodged a complaint against 17 people and a charge sheet was filed on September 17 against 12 people. BJP district media in-charge Nityanand Mahto was among the 11 convicted persons. 

Tags: alimuddin murder case, lynching cases, murder, beef ban, cow vigilantism, cow vigilantes
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ramgarh

