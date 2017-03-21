The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

India, All India

Take action on corrupt: Captain to top officials

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 1:42 am IST

Captain Amarinder also asked them to ensure that rules are followed and to work according to statutory procedures.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Rana Kanwarpal Singh after he took oath as Speaker of the state Assembly in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI )
 Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Rana Kanwarpal Singh after he took oath as Speaker of the state Assembly in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI )

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday chaired a meeting with the DCs and SPs here and set a three-day deadline for filing of chargesheet against the corrupt.

He also issued a series of stringent directions to the district administrative and police officers to crack down on corruption and ensure strict adherence to law.

Captain Amarinder also asked them to ensure that rules are followed and to work according to statutory procedures. He urged the officers to go digital in order to speed up work and monitor delays. Directing the officers to take quick and decisive action against the corrupt, he directed them to issue notices and file chargesheets within three days.

Asking them to be fair and to hear each party, while following due process, Captain Amarinder asked the officers to monitor the actions of their juniors and, at the same time, report their own actions to their seniors.

Observing that his government had decided, in its first Cabinet meeting, to implement various measures to improve the delivery of public services and welfare of the government employees, the chief minister said he expected all district officers to get cracking immediately and ensure expeditious action for the welfare of the people. The impact of these changes, he said, should be visible in their public dealing.

The chief minister ordered a clean work culture to be imbued immediately in the seven main cutting edge offices dealing with the public, namely Sub Registrar, Tehsil, Sub-Division, Transport, Food and Supplies, Police Stations and Power Com. Officers should be present in office from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days, with tours to be announced on website and notice board.

Tags: amarinder singh, corruption

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham