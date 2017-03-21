Take action on corrupt: Captain to top officials

Captain Amarinder also asked them to ensure that rules are followed and to work according to statutory procedures.

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday chaired a meeting with the DCs and SPs here and set a three-day deadline for filing of chargesheet against the corrupt.

He also issued a series of stringent directions to the district administrative and police officers to crack down on corruption and ensure strict adherence to law.

Captain Amarinder also asked them to ensure that rules are followed and to work according to statutory procedures. He urged the officers to go digital in order to speed up work and monitor delays. Directing the officers to take quick and decisive action against the corrupt, he directed them to issue notices and file chargesheets within three days.

Asking them to be fair and to hear each party, while following due process, Captain Amarinder asked the officers to monitor the actions of their juniors and, at the same time, report their own actions to their seniors.

Observing that his government had decided, in its first Cabinet meeting, to implement various measures to improve the delivery of public services and welfare of the government employees, the chief minister said he expected all district officers to get cracking immediately and ensure expeditious action for the welfare of the people. The impact of these changes, he said, should be visible in their public dealing.

The chief minister ordered a clean work culture to be imbued immediately in the seven main cutting edge offices dealing with the public, namely Sub Registrar, Tehsil, Sub-Division, Transport, Food and Supplies, Police Stations and Power Com. Officers should be present in office from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days, with tours to be announced on website and notice board.