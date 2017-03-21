Resolve Ram Temple dispute outside court: SC to Subramanian Swamy

Chief Justice JS Khehar said that if negotiations break down, the apex court would appoint a mediator.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked both parties to the Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute to sort out their issues outside court.

Chief Justice of India JS Khehar said that the issue is ‘a matter of sentiment and religion’, and added that the apex court would intervene only if the parties to the case could not solve it. He asked the parties to 'sit together and arrive at a consensus'.

The court was responding to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking urgent hearing of the case. The court instead asked him to sort out the issue through negotiations agreed upon by all petitioners, and inform it before March 31.