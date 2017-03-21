The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

India, All India

Narada sting: TMC moves Supreme Court against HC order for CBI probe

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 9:00 am IST

CBI has registered preliminary enquiry in connection with the Narada sting tapes in which several TMC leaders were caught taking money.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee, on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court decision ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Narada payoffs, which allegedly involve senior officials of the government.

Some TMC leaders including minister Sugata Roy also moved the apex court in this regard.

The CBI has registered preliminary enquiry in connection with the Narada sting tapes in which several Trinamool Congress leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money.

The preliminary enquiry (PE) has been registered following the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising of acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T Chakraborti.

The bench, on March 17, directed the CBI to register the PE and submit its report before the court.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step of a probe by the CBI where the agency assesses whether the allegations have enough material for registering an FIR. If it finds that prima facie it is crime, the agency registers the FIR.

The agency has also collected documents related to sting operation and examined some leaders, CBI sources said.

The Narada sting tapes, which were released to different news organisations before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly for giving future favours.

The bench noted that a report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, had said that the tapes were untampered.

Mathew Samuel, editor of Narada News, had told the court that the recordings were done using an iPhone, which were transferred to a laptop and then stored in a pen-drive.

A committee, set by the high court, had taken possession of all the devices.

Passing the order, the court observed that the conduct of public figures must be beyond reproach.

It said that given the persons against whom allegations have been made are ministers, MPs and other senior leaders from the state, it would be just to direct the CBI, and not a state agency, to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

The court also observed that CBI was the most suitable agency for conducting an independent probe into the matter.

Tags: trinamool congress, narada sting, supreme court, calcutta hc, cbi probe
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham