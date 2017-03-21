The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

India, All India

Help workers stranded in Saudi to get back home: Telangana govt to Sushma

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 9:18 am IST

The employees approached a court for justice and got a decision in their favour, but they were being 'held captive' by the employer.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help in the safe release of 29 migrant employees from the state, who have been allegedly held captive by their employer in Saudi Arabia.

"However, in the meantime, the said company has taken all the 29 employees into their custody and is holding them captive in a room at Allsafaniya Kouqt, Bodar, city Kanji, Saudi Arabia, denying them food/water or medicines and other basic amenities for the last 12 days," Telangana NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao said in a letter to Swaraj.

The 29 employees sought leave to visit their hometowns, but the company demanded USD 50,000 each to relieve them. It also refused to provide travel expenses, Rao said in the letter.

The employees approached a court for justice and got a decision in their favour, but they were being "held captive" by the employer, he said.

"The Amir Court issued directions to the employer company to bear all expenses and send the said 29 employees to their native places within 3 days," he said.

"Having full faith in the alacrity of your response, for which your Hon'ble authority is known, I reiterate my request, for immediate intervention, on humanitarian grounds to save the lives of 29 migrants from the state of Telangana," Rao added.

Tags: sushma swaraj, telangana government, kt rama rao, saudi arabia
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham