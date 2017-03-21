Clerics deny Pakistani media reports

Nazim Ali Nizami rejected Pakistani media reports that they were in “interior Sindh where there was no communication network”.

New Delhi: The two clerics of Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who went missing in Pakistan last week, returned to Delhi on Monday. Syed Asif Nizami, head priest of the holy shrine, and Nazim Ali Nizami, his nephew, and senior cleric, thanked the Indian government and Pakistan for their safe return.

“We did not have visa for Sindh interior region, so how could we have gone there? We come from the school of Sufi which teaches peace and brotherhood,” he told reporters, adding that during the “interrogation” they were asked about their visa and other immigration details, the cleric said. “We were not among those who were involved in any illegal activities. We had gone to Pakistan to spread the message of love. Some people may not have liked our message. I will ag-ain go to Pakistan with gre-ater resolve,” Nazim said.

He also said a thank you to the Pakistan government for its cooperation extended by it to enable their safe return. Pakistani newspaper Ummat had in a report claimed that the two clerics worked for RAW and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) movement.

Upon their return, the missing clerics were given a warm welcome at Nizamuddin Dargah. Special prayers were also offered at the shrine to “thank the almighty” for their return.

The duo had gone to Lahore on March 8 but went missing in the middle of last week following which India took up the issue with Islamabad. The main purpose of the visit of Asif to Pakistan was to see his 90-year-old sister in Karachi.

On Saturday, Pakistan had conveyed to India that the clerics were traced and had reached Karachi. Ms Swaraj had taken up the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and requested him to trace the clerics.