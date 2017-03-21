After Amarinder bans red beacon cars for VIPs, Cong says implement it in all states

BJP leader Uma Bharti has expressed dissent, saying that delaying flights and stopping traffic for ministers is not a big issue.

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Congress Party on Tuesday said the red beacon culture should end in all the states to maintain equality in the nation.

Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI that the decision to end the red beacon culture has been taken by the Punjab Government and it has shown the right path.

"This is the decision of Captain Amarinder Singh. If it takes place in Uttar Pradesh, we would welcome that. Putting the red or blue light on the vehicles show they are different from others. Everyone is equal in India. The difference that is caused due to the red beacon culture should end," he added.

Resonating similar sentiments, another Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra said, "The Punjab Government has taken historic decisions. It seems that the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Adityanath would like to take some lessons from it. We do not mind if it's positive. Punjab has set a good example. Let other states also follow."

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh banned the use of red beacon atop government vehicles, Uma Bharti yesterday expressed dissent over the decision, saying that delaying flights and stopping traffic for ministers is not a big issue.

"If any minister is going for his duty, then red beacon and stopping traffic is fine and even a flight can get delayed by five to seven minutes if minister is going to attend crucial meet because it might result in loss of crores of Rupees," Bharti told the media.

However, Bharti further said that if a minister is going for any personal visit then this privilege should not be given to them.

In its first cabinet meeting, chaired by Singh, the newly formed Punjab Government decided to completely shun the VIP culture by removing the red, yellow and blue beacons from their official vehicles.

"My cabinet has decided to rid the state of VIP culture. All beacon lights to be removed from vehicles of Ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats," Singh had tweeted.

Soon after the decision, beacons were removed from the vehicles of the Chief Minister and other members of the council of ministers.