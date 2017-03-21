The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 11:20 AM IST

India, All India

After Amarinder bans red beacon cars for VIPs, Cong says implement it in all states

ANI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 10:14 am IST

BJP leader Uma Bharti has expressed dissent, saying that delaying flights and stopping traffic for ministers is not a big issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Congress Party on Tuesday said the red beacon culture should end in all the states to maintain equality in the nation.

Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI that the decision to end the red beacon culture has been taken by the Punjab Government and it has shown the right path.

"This is the decision of Captain Amarinder Singh. If it takes place in Uttar Pradesh, we would welcome that. Putting the red or blue light on the vehicles show they are different from others. Everyone is equal in India. The difference that is caused due to the red beacon culture should end," he added.

Resonating similar sentiments, another Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra said, "The Punjab Government has taken historic decisions. It seems that the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Adityanath would like to take some lessons from it. We do not mind if it's positive. Punjab has set a good example. Let other states also follow."

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh banned the use of red beacon atop government vehicles, Uma Bharti yesterday expressed dissent over the decision, saying that delaying flights and stopping traffic for ministers is not a big issue.

"If any minister is going for his duty, then red beacon and stopping traffic is fine and even a flight can get delayed by five to seven minutes if minister is going to attend crucial meet because it might result in loss of crores of Rupees," Bharti told the media.

However, Bharti further said that if a minister is going for any personal visit then this privilege should not be given to them.

In its first cabinet meeting, chaired by Singh, the newly formed Punjab Government decided to completely shun the VIP culture by removing the red, yellow and blue beacons from their official vehicles.

"My cabinet has decided to rid the state of VIP culture. All beacon lights to be removed from vehicles of Ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats," Singh had tweeted.

Soon after the decision, beacons were removed from the vehicles of the Chief Minister and other members of the council of ministers.

Tags: congress, amarinder singh, vip culture, uma bharti, red beacon cars
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham