The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, All India

17 die every year building roads on Chinese border

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 2:32 am IST

From 2012 to 2016, 69 personnel lost their lives.

From 2012 to 2016, the targets in building strategically important roads near the border with China fell short by around 79 per cent.
 From 2012 to 2016, the targets in building strategically important roads near the border with China fell short by around 79 per cent.

New Delhi: It is another war in the treacherous and merciless terrain along the Indo-China border where the government is trying to build roads in a late effort to match China’s excellent infrastructure. But now, the adversary here is mother nature.

In a four-year period from 2012 to 2016, 69 personnel engaged in building roads have lost their lives — over 17 men a year on average. A report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) lists 21 deaths of officers and men from the General Reserve Engineers Force (GREF) and 48 casual labourers deployed in Indo-China Border Road (ICBR) works from April 2012 to March 2016.

These deaths in military-transport and work site accidents “clearly show the tough and hazardous working conditions of the GREF personnel”.

These strategically important roads, mainly built for the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police besides civilians, are built in adverse topographic and climatic conditions and under sensitive security environments.

From 2012 to 2016, the road building targets could not be achieved and the shortfall in achievement ranged to about 79 per cent.

To resolve legal roadblocks like land acquisition, forest and wildlife clearance, and so on to build these strategic roads, the government constituted empowered committees. It has also allowed the divertion of forest land to build roads entrusted to BRO in areas falling within 100 km in aerial distance from the Indo-China border.

While China has built roads that almost touch the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the effective Indo-China border, most Indian road-heads peter off at least about 50 km to 70 km from the LAC.

Of the 61 ICBRs that were planned to be completed by 2012, only 15 could be completed within the time frame. Out of the remaining 46 roads, only seven could be completed by 2016. Thus only 22 roads or 36 per cent have been completed despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 4,536 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 4,644 crore for all the 61 ICBRs.

Among other grounds for the delay and non-achievement of targets like limited equipment, the BRO lists the extreme high altitude area and its associated problems, like rarified atmospheric conditions, hard rock, sudden spells of inclement weather, limited working season with road closure often for six months, and so on.

Of the 61 ICBRs, 27 are in Arunachal Pradesh (1,788 km), five in Himachal Pradesh (117 km), 12 in Jammu and Kashmir (1,093 km), three in Sikkim (56 km) and 14 in Uttarakhand (355 km).

In the past, lack of road connectivity in the Indo-China border had been part of a conscious government policy of not developing the borders with China so as to create a buffer area, but a new policy was finalised in 2007 when it was decided by the government to construct 73 strategically important roads to facilitate the brisk movement of troops in case of any aggression along the Northern and Eastern frontiers. Of these 73, 61 roads were to be completed by 2012.

Tags: cag, indo-china border, general reserve engineers force (gref)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham