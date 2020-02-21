Friday, Feb 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:12 AM IST

Supreme Court stays NBW against DGP-IGP

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
The high court had issued non-bailable warrants against the DGP-IGP to secure his presence on February 25.

Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the non-bailable warrants against Karnataka director general of police & IGP Praveen Sood issued by the state high court for not appearing before it in a matter relating to a deputy superintendent of state police who has been transferred 30 times in his 24 years of service.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice B.R.Gavai and Justice Surya Kant while staying the operation of non-bailable warrants, issued notice to deputy superintendent of police S.S.Kashi and others.

