Kamal Nath seeks proof of Balakot strike, BJP gives him ‘evidence

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 21, 2020, 3:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2020, 3:44 am IST

The chief minister maintained that the BJP and PM were preaching nationalism and anyone opposing the PM has been dubbed ‘traitor’.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath blesses newly-wed couples during mass marriage ceremony under Mukhaymantri Kanyadan Yojna in Chhindwara on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath blesses newly-wed couples during mass marriage ceremony under Mukhaymantri Kanyadan Yojna in Chhindwara on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday revived the surgical strike issue by daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to produce evidence of the June 2016 ambush by Indian Air Force targeting militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a mass marriage function at his home town of Chhindwara, Mr Nath said these people (BJP and PM) said they had carried out a surgical strike.

“What surgical strike? People must be given details about how and where it was carried out and what was the outcome?” Mr Nath said, adding, “They (BJP) will not tell the people how former PM Indira Gandhi made 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrender after the 1971 Bangladesh war.”

The chief minister maintained that the BJP and PM were preaching nationalism and anyone opposing the PM has been dubbed ‘traitor’.

“Now, people will tell you who is a traitor,” he said pointing to BJP’s defeat in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi polls.

Later talking to reporters, Mr Nath sought to underplay the issue saying, “I do not doubt the strikes. But, the nation must be told how and where they were carried out and what the outcome was.” The former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, slammed the chief minister for questioning surgical strike and advised him to ‘keep your eyes open’ so that he could see the ‘truth of Balakot’ (surgical strike).

