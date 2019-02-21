Situation in Jammu improves, curfew relaxed for 7 hours

Curfew in Jammu was clamped on February 15 after violence broke out following the Pulwama terror attack in a day earlier.

Jammu: Authorities on Thursday decided to relax for seven hours the curfew in Jammu where it was clamped on February 15 after violence broke out following the Pulwama terror attack in a day earlier.

However, restrictions under section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than four persons will continue to remain in force, Jammu District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar said.

All wine shops and bars will remain closed, they said.

The curfew will be re-imposed at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, students and parents have expressed concern over the shutdown of educational institutions and postponement of Class 8 and 9 examinations which were scheduled for Wednesday.

On February 15, curfew was clamped in the entire Jammu city after massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence broke out over the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.