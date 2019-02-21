Robert Vadra grilled by ED for 3 hrs in laundering case

The agency had told the court that it had received information about various new properties in London that belonged to Mr Vadra.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case.

According to sources Mr Vadra reached the agency's office at Jamnagar House in Central Delhi at around 10.30 am along with his lawyers and left after about three hours of questioning. Mr Vadra told the investigating officer (IO) of the case that he was unwell and hence the recording of his statement was discontinued, sources said, adding that he is expected to join the probe again on Friday.

On Wednesday, it was a scheduled appearance of Mr Vadra before the ED in a criminal complaint related to allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad, sources said. A group of Mr Vadra’s supporters raised slogans in his favour outside the ED office, before being dispersed by the police. Mr Vadra had skipped the summons on Tuesday, citing bad health.

He was questioned by the ED sleuths in connection with the case for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month. He has been asked by a Delhi court to cooperate in the probe being conducted by the central probe agency. The ED case against Mr Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square and worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by the businessman in a “benami” way.

These include two houses — one worth 5 million pounds and the other valued at 4 million pounds — six flats and other assets. Mr Vadra has denied the allegation of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed it a political witch-hunt against him. He has said he is being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.

The statement of the businessman is being recorded under section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His first appearance before the ED earlier this month acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the investigating agency’s office and picked him up after questioning another time.