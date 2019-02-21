NIA takes charge of J&K terror attack case

Earlier the J&K Police had lodged an FIR into the case at the Awantipora police station on February 14 itself.

The agency has also questioned more than a dozen people in connection with the incident. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Pulwama terror attack case and further investigations will now be conducted by the premiere agency into the February 14 incident.

Earlier the J&K Police had lodged an FIR into the case at the Awantipora police station on February 14 itself. An NIA team which had visited the blast site a day after the incident has already managed to collect a substantial amount of explosive material from the spot at Lethpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The agency has also questioned more than a dozen people in connection with the incident.

The NIA team has also interacted with a number of senior police, intelligence and army officers to gather all possible evidence and information. Sources said NIA investigations were already in full swing. NIA is the nodal agency in the country for investigations into all terror-related incidents.

The agency will probe planning and execution of the attack, which is the second such incident in three decades of militancy in the Valley.

Earlier, in 2000, a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy had blown himself outside the Srinagar-based army cantonment in year 2000, killing two Army men.

Meanwhile, the Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria also met home minister Rajnath Singh.