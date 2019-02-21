Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

Indian forces can now take commercial flights to Kashmir Valley: MHA

The decision will immediately benefit approximately 7.8 lakh paramilitary personnel who were otherwise not eligible earlier.

MHA has approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of the CAPFs. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
New Delhi: Jawans of the CRPF and other paramilitary forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley will now be able to take a commercial flight to join duty or while going on leave as the government Thursday issued authorization orders, in the wake of the killing of 40 jawans in a deadly attack on their convoy in Pulwama.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order saying it "has approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)".

It said the decision will immediately benefit approximately 7.8 lakh paramilitary personnel of the ranks of constable, a head constable and assistant sub-inspector who were otherwise not eligible earlier.

"This includes a journey on duty and journey on leave, ie while going on leave from J&K to home and return," it said. The facility, it said, is "in addition" to the existing air courier services for CAPFs where an entire aircraft is booked for the force personnel from either Delhi or Jammu to Srinagar and back.

A senior official said jawans and sub-officers, the ranks who were killed in the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama in J&K, will now be able to book tickets in commercial flights and claim reimbursement from their organization or force.

