Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

India, All India

Gurgaon man charged for raping live-in partner's adopted child

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 11:38 am IST

The minor girl, escaped from Gurgaon last month and arrived in Noida, where she is currently lodged at a women's shelter home.

A complaint was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station on Wednesday against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. (Photo: Representational)
Noida: Noida Police has charged a Gurgaon-based man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old adopted daughter of his live-in partner, officials said Wednesday.

The minor girl, who hails from Assam, escaped from Gurgaon last month and arrived in Noida, where she is currently lodged at a women's shelter home, they said.

According to police, the minor girl was adopted by her neighbors after the death of her parents in Assam. The couple had first moved to Nepal and then to Gurgaon, where they eventually got separated.

The woman, along with the girl, then started staying with the accused, an official said.

"It was there that the girl was sexually assaulted multiple times by the man. Last month, she fled Gurgaon with the help of a man who brought her to the shelter home in Noida," the official said.

A complaint was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station on Wednesday against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Tags: minor rape, pocso act, delhi police, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

