Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

India, All India

Air Chief Dhanoa praises Tejas, says combat jets battle-ready

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 5:06 am IST

Air Chief Dhanoa aircraft can sustain very high sortie rate, carry out very accurate weapon delivery

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamyand defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman watch the air display at the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamyand defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman watch the air display at the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa sang paeans in praise of home produced “Tejas” combat jets as he received the  “release to service” certificate — which means the fighter got the final operational clearance (FOC) —from Defence Research and Development Organi-sation (DRDO) whose facility, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) designed and developed the aircraft.

The IAF Chief also indicated that he would take the first step at inducting 83 of these combat jets worth a whopping `50,000 crores, a move which would bring much relief to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which manufactures them.   

Answering a question on whether Tejas military jet was combat ready, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said: “Didn’t you see them perform at Vayu shakti,” inferring that the Tejas was ready. “It’s a major milestone today that we have got the FOC of the LCA MK 1. Like I had told you, the proof of the pudding is in eating. You saw how much the aircraft could fly and the number of sorties it could generate during Gagan Shakti, which was in April 2018. And during Vayu Shakti, we showed you how accurately this aircraft could dispense weapons on the target. So that is the proof,” he said, adding the Tejas could not only sustain a very high sortie rate but could also carry out very accurate weapon delivery.

“Because it’s a fighter plane, it has to behave like a fighter, and it did well in both air-to-air and air-to-ground mode,” he said.

The IAF has placed orders for 40 Tejas aircraft so far, of which HAL has rolled out 14 and the IAF has accepted ten. The planes are in service and are being operated by IAF’s Squadron Number 45 — the Flying Daggers — from the air force base in Sulur, Tamil Nadu.

While the initial 20 aircraft are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) configuration, the remaining of this first batch of aircraft ordered by IAF will be built as per FOC standards. HAL has already commenced work on the FOC standard aircraft late last year.

The IAF Chief said the RFP or request for proposal for 83 ‘Tejas’ jets would be issued soon to augment the IAF’s squadron strength.

“The RFP is going to be issued soon, for the production to continue. Not only will the IAF buy the Tejas Mk-1A but also the MK2,” he added.

The price of each combat jet, however, has not been decided as the cost committee is still reviewing HAL’s offer after which the price would be announced. 

Tags: hindustan aeronautics ltd, birender singh dhanoa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice Bobde was not available that day.

Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya dispute on February 26

On February 5, the bench had issued notice to the Chief Secretary of the state of West Bengal, the DGP and the Police Commissioner on CBI’s contempt plea, requiring the officials to file their responses on or before February 18 and accordingly replies were filed. (Representational image)

Saradha Chit Fund scam: Justice Nageswara Rao recuses from CBI hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

In Delhi, Saudis back India’s line on terror

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Cong may launch 3-phase poll campaign by Feb end

MOST POPULAR

1

What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette?

2

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

3

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

4

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

5

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham