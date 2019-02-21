Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, All India

AICC Secretary attached to Priyanka Gandhi sacked by Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

Kumar Ashish's appointment was criticized on social media for his alleged link in 2005 Bihar question paper leak case.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi canceled Kumar Ashish's appointment with immediate effect and was replaced by Sachin Naik. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After facing flak on social media, AICC Secretary attached to Priyanka Gandhi was dropped from her UP team within a day of his appointment.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi canceled Kumar Ashish's appointment with immediate effect and was replaced by Sachin Naik.

The social media furry emerged because of Kumar Ashish's alleged link in 2005 Bihar question paper leak case. The ruling Janata Dal United in Bihar and others too criticized the appointment on social media.

Soon after Ashish's appointment, several Bihar leaders from within the party approached the Congress leadership to revoke the move.

Leaders said the move will not go down well with the party workers and insisted that the rival parties will use it is as a tool to attack Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

However, Kumar Ashish has said that the case is a 'political conspiracy' and claimed that there was no chargesheet filed against him.

Earlier in 2005, following Ashish's arrest in his alleged role in leaking question paper he was expelled by the party.

However, he rejoined the party later and had even contested in the Bihar polls.

Ashish was among the team of six secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, three each for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Zubair Khan and Bajirao Khade are the two others in Priyanka Gandhi's team.

Tags: kumar ashish, priyanka gandhi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

