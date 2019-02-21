Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

India, All India

6 jawans feared dead in avalanche in Himachal, rescue on standby

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 2:00 pm IST

Rescue parties are waiting for the weather to clear to restart the operation.

The body of one of the Army jawans was recovered on Wednesday itself, but there was no trace of five others. (Photo: ANI)
 The body of one of the Army jawans was recovered on Wednesday itself, but there was no trace of five others. (Photo: ANI)

Shimla: A glacier slid at Shipki La Thursday morning where rescue parties are on standby to restart the operation to search for five Army jawans trapped in the snow avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, officials said.

The Army is waiting for the weather to clear to restart the operation, Kinnaur District Public Relations Officer Mamta Negi said, adding earlier heavy snow and rain hampered operation.

Six jawans of the 7 JAK Rifles of the Army unit—four from Himachal Pradesh, one each from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir—are feared dead in the avalanche that occurred near Shipki La border outpost around 11 am on Wednesday.

The search and rescue operation has been adversely affected as Pooh witnessed 4 to 5 inches snowfall whereas more snowfall occurred at Shipki La and adjoining areas Wednesday night, she said, adding it has been raining heavily at the spot since morning.

However, men moved to continue the search operation, she added.

The body of one of the Army jawans was recovered on Wednesday itself, but there was no trace of five others.

The deceased jawan was identified as Rakesh Kumar (41) of Ghumarpur village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Five Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans were also injured in the avalanche.

They have been identified as Belangeen, Rajneesh Kumar, Mohammad Ishan, Rambaran, Tele Tek Chand, Army sources said.

When the avalanche descended rapidly down from the mountainside near Shipki La, 16 Army and ITBP jawans had gone towards the border post from Namagya in order to repair a damaged water supply line.

While eight ITBP jawans were on the hill overseeing the water supply line, the Army jawans were standing down the hill, Army sources said.

Six Army jawans were buried alive. One of them was rescued, but he succumbed to injuries subsequently.

Tags: army, himachal pradesh avalanche, itbp
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

Latest From India

'It is a matter of great honour and my good fortune to unveil the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Korea's premier university today,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Terrorism, climate change biggest challenges before mankind: Modi in Seoul

Army chief General Bipin Rawat waives at the crowd before taking off in light combat aircraft Tejas at the Aero India 2019 show in Bengaluru on Thursday.(Photo: ANI)

Army chief Bipin Rawat flies in India-made Tejas fighter jet at Aero India show

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking its intervention to prevent attacks on Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike. (Photo: File)

SC to hear plea on Kashmiri students attack on Friday

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, launched an all-out attack on the government and the prime minister over the Pulwama terror strike. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'PM continued shooting for documentary after Pulwama attack': Congress

MOST POPULAR

1

China gets an app for Xi Jinping’s ‘inspirational quotes’

2

Get TDS till Rs 1 lakh under section 80D, but conditions apply

3

India's 1st self-made fighter jet, LCA Tejas, formally joins Air Force

4

Cops finally arrest murderer of 11-year-old girl after 45 years

5

Samsung unveils Galaxy Fold and it can be yours in April

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham