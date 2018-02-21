Those unhappy with India's global rise, spreading lies in society: RSS chief

Addressing RSS volunteers in Varanasi, Mohan Bhagwat said the society had to be made aware of this 'anti-India ploy'.

'Before 1857, there was Hindu-Muslim amity in the country. But the British, in 1905 formed the Muslim League and spread radicalism in the society. Some people are still continuing it,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that those uncomfortable with India's rise globally were spreading false narratives by distorting history to create tension in the society.

"We have always been one. Before 1857, there was Hindu-Muslim amity in the country. But the British, in 1905 formed the Muslim League and spread radicalism in the society. Some people are still continuing it," Bhagwat said.

Addressing volunteers in Varanasi, the RSS chief said the society had to be made aware of this "anti-India ploy".

He asked Sangh workers to promote harmony.

He also emphasised there was no place for egos and only the dedication of volunteers would take the organisation ahead.

He asked the Sangh volunteers to stay united and move forward like team players.

The RSS chief said the volunteers should serve the society selflessly and at no point think they are bigger than the organisation.

Bhagwat was speaking on the last day of an 'Interaction Meet' in Varanasi at the Trade Facilitation Centre in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

He advised volunteers to follow the path of truth and stick to the core values to remain as a real Swayamsevaks.

On Mahatama Gandhi, Bhagwat said while learning about his life, people may find it hard to believe that such a great man was there in this world.

He claimed that more people were reposing their faith in the RSS.

People join the Sangh only with the motive of selfless service without any greed or for any sort of perks, the RSS chief said.

"We don't offer tickets (to contest elections). We only give our selfless service to the nation without any expectations of anything in return," he said.

India is not a piece of land that can be stretched or shrunk, Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said India has always given a message of peace, unity and harmony to the world.

Those present included senior BJP leaders like Om Mathur, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sunil Bansal and Laxman Acharya among others.