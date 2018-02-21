Spectacles fell, was shocked: Delhi chief secy narrates assault experience

The chief secretary alleged that the AAP MLAs abused him at Arvind Kejriwal's residence and threatened to file false cases against him.

The AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: As the alleged manhandling of the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash by few AAP MLAs intensified on Tuesday, the former wrote to DCP North narrating the entire incident.

In a letter, the chief secretary alleged that the AAP MLAs abused him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and also threatened to file false cases against him including under the SC/ST Act.

"My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave chief minister's residence," he said.

However, the AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal said, "We have lodged a complaint with SC/ST Commission against the casteist comments made by the Delhi Chief Secretary. We had asked him about an area where people were not getting basic facilities like medicine, the Chief Secretary suddenly shouted 'maine Daliton ki thekedaari nahi le rakhi hai'. His temper was high. He said 'you are not fit to be an MLA, I will only reply to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi."

Here is the full text of Prakash's letter:

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF SECRETARY, DELHI