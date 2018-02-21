The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, All India

Shatrughan slams Modi, this time over Nirav Modi's Davos presence

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 11:14 am IST

In a series of sarcastic tweets, Sinha scoffed at the govt's claim that Nirav Modi was not a part of the Prime Minister's delegation.

The BJP leader has been attacking the party and its government for quite some time now. (Photo: File)
 The BJP leader has been attacking the party and its government for quite some time now. (Photo: File)

Patna:  Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha fired a fresh salvo at the Modi government on Tuesday over the presence of scam-tainted diamantaire Nirav Modi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Davos.

In a series of sarcastic tweets, the Patna Sahib MP scoffed at the government's claim that Nirav Modi was not a part of the prime minister's delegation to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha shames BJP again, defends Lalu in fodder scam case

"Dear sir, in many official functions, including my own Patna University centenary celebration, I, the sitting MP of Patna, was not allowed (along with luminous alumni Yashwant Sinha and others) to be on the dais with the PM, since we were not on the list approved by PMO," Sinha said.

He was referring to the function held here in October 2017 which was attended by the Prime Minister.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha support AAP over office of profit row

"According to our ministry, Nirav Modi was not invited to Davos. But he was very much with you on the dais. I just want to be enlightened. Was the ever so vigilant PMO sleeping this time? Or did it dive deep like always into the kundli of Nirav and still allowed him to be with you and your august group. Do enlighten the nation please," Sinha tweeted.

The BJP leader has been attacking the party and its government for quite some time now.

Also read: Shatrughan strikes: Critiques Modi for unsubstantiated stories

His outpourings on the social media, in the aftermath of the Punjab National Bank scam, have been particularly caustic.

"India must be the only country where the responsible people at the top do not come out with proper explanations that the nation needs and deserves. Almost as if the citizens do not matter. Even Donald Trump faces hard interviews. But here interviews are only (given) to sarkari darbaaris (government sycophants)".

"A nationalized bank scam of unparalleled magnitude....and a conspicuous lack of response from the top people of government.....neither the chowkidaar-e-watan (a reference to prime minister Modi) nor even the ministry of finance has provided any response or explanation," Sinha had said in an earlier tweet.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, narendra modi, nirav modi, pnb scam, davos summit
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

2

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

3

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

4

Reading crime novels helps relieve symptoms of depression, says study

5

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham