The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:42 AM IST

India, All India

SC stays all action against Priya Prakash Varrier till further notice

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

The top court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to Priya Varrier and her film's director.

Supreme Court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to actor Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love' director, Omar Lulu. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to actor Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love' director, Omar Lulu. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, has stayed criminal proceedings against actor Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love'. 

The apex court also directed that no action should be taken against Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love' director, Omar Lulu, till further order.

The top court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to Priya Varrier and her film's director.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice based on the plea filed by Priya Varrier and Omar Lulu, seeking quashing of four complaints and an FIR registered against them for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud heard the plea on a mention made by counsel Harris Beeran pleading for early hearing.

Also read: Priya Varrier moves SC, seeks quashing of FIRs, fatwa against her viral song

'Manikya Malaraya Poovi', the song that went viral after Priya Varrier's wink, has been misunderstood by people outside Kerala (Non-Malayalam speakers), as it is being wrongly translated/ interpreted and taken out of context, which is leading to the registration of multiple criminal cases against the petitioners in Maharashtra and Telangana. 

According to Priya Varrier's lawyer Harris Beeran, there have been no complaints against the song in Kerala, but an FIR was filed in Andhra Pradesh and four complaints have been lodged in Maharashtra.

Tags: priya prakash varrier, oru adaar love, omar lulu, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

2

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

3

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

4

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

5

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham