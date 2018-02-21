The Asian Age | News

Pak chopper violates norms, comes within 300 metres of LoC in Poonch

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 6:51 pm IST

There was no firing or hostile action by any side, official sources said.

According to laid down norms by both the sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one kilometre of the LoC and fixed wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

New Delhi: A Pakistani helicopter came within 300 metres of the Line of Control in the Pakistan-occupied territory near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.



According to laid down norms by both the sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one kilometre of the LoC and fixed wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it.

The helicopter later went back, the sources said.

